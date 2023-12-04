Ghaziabad: Woman Learning To Ride Scooty Gangraped, 2 Accused Shot In Police Encounter

Gang-rape accused arrested | @SachinGuptaUP

In a shocking case that has come to light from Ghaziabad, a 23-year-old woman was gheraoed, assaulted and gangraped by a group of five men on Thursday. Media reports said that the three accused have been identified as Junaid, Imran, Chand and three others. The incident was reported at an isolated spot in Tronica city police station area of Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh. While the police have arrested all the three accused, the victim identified and confirmed Junaid as one of the accused. Interrogation of the accused is underway.

The police launched a manhunt to catch the accused. During their searches, they found Junaid who tried to escape and got injured in an encounter with the police. He was shot in both his legs and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

During his questioning at the hospital, Junaid disclosed the names of the other accused following which the search was intensified

Police then got a tip-off that Imran and his three associates were spotted in a nearby locality. After being caught they were asked to surrender which they resisted. The accused then tried to flee from the spot forcing the cops to fire at them. Imran was shot in the leg while others were also caught.

Woman raped while learning to ride scooter

The 23 yr old victim was learing to ride a bike along with two of her friends. A male colleague and a female colleague were with the victim at the time when a group of men suddenly rushed to the victim and dragged her away inside the bushes. At a point when the the male colleague had gone for a ride with the other female colleague, the victim was waiting for the duo to return was when she was attacked. Reports said that the accused took turns to rape the victim and later tried to attack the other woman but later tried to flee the spot seeing some vehicle approaching.

A complaint has been lodged with the Tronica City police station. Police confirmed that the victim was sent for medical examination and that they are studying her report which they said did not suggest any physical or internal injuries.

Investigation is underway in full swing while the police are still cross checking the statements given by the victim, her friends and the accused that has been arrested. Police said that they found some discrepancies in the statements which they are trying to verify before arriving at any conclusion.