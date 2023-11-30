UP Crime: Maulana Held For Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl Inside Mosque In Hamirpur

Maulana Held For Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl Inside Mosque In Hamirpur | Twitter

Hamirpur, November 30: In a shocking incident, a cleric has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the police said. The incident allegedly took place when the girl had gone to take Urdu class from Maulana Muntazir Alam, 28, in a mosque in the Kurara area, the police added.

The Maulana stopped the girl after the class and raped her. He allegedly gave toffee to her younger brother and asked him to sit outside the mosque before committing the rape. Later, when the girl reached home, she told her parents about the incident, and they informed the police.

FIR has been registered

Station House Officer, Kurara, Sri Prakash Yadav said that an FIR has been registered in this connection under the relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and the accused, who belongs to Bihar, has been detained.