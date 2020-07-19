LS Speaker Om Birla, JP Nadda, Ashok Ghelot, others pay tributes to Mangal Pandey on his 193rd birth anniversary

Political leaders across party lines paid tributes to India’s freedom fighter Mangal Pandey on Sunday, on the occasion of his 193rd birth anniversary.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other paid tributes to Mangal Pandey, who was a sepoy in the 34th Regiment of the Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) of the English East India Company.

Taking to Twitter, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote: "Remembering brave son of the soil, #MangalPandey on his birth anniversary. His indomitable courage & valour led to rebellion of 1857 which struck at the very foundation of British empire. His saga of defiance & heroism inspired countrymen to fight for freedom. Humble tributes!"