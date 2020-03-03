Low yields force large-scale migration of Kerala fishermen

Declining fish stock in the Kerala sea waters is forcing large-scale migration of fisher folk from the state’s prominent fishing areas.

The phenomenon has also affected the availability and price of fish, an essential part of the food culture of people in the state, putting family budgets under strain. Prices of most popular fish varieties have more than doubled.

The fish stock problem began surfacing in the wake of the Ockhi cyclone, which ravaged the coastal areas of the state, changing the fishing eco-system. The cyclone’s impact zone also saw large-scale disruption of employment for the fisher folk.

Lack of employment and indebtedness caused by the disaster have forced the fishermen to leave the shores and seek employment in other countries.

They have been mainly targeting West Asian countries of UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Iran, where they are exploited by unscrupulous agents and sponsors.