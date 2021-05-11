'Lots of positivity, that's the problem': Twitterati slam PM Modi's Mann ki Baat for 'celebrate power of positivity' post

Well, the post did not bode well. Furious Twitterati said that with so many people dying and many suffering, it is not a time one should celebrate.

Some reminded the government of the decomposed bodies found in Ganga while others reminded of the surging deaths due to lack of medical infrastructure. For the uninitiated, a large number of bloated corpses were seen floating in the river bed in the Chausa block of Buxar district on Monday, triggering shock waves.

Though some news channels claimed these were of COVID-19 patients who might have been abandoned by resource-starved family members or dumped by callous officials, the local administration had strongly denied the same, asserting that none of the deceased was a local resident, and the bodies had flown downstream from adjoining UP districts. Bodies were found on the banks of the Ganga at adjoining Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh too, an official said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too hit out at PM Modi.