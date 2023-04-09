LoP Suvendu Adhikari urges National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to act against Balurghat incident

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | Representational Image

Kolkata: A day after few Scheduled Tribes women were asked to perform ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ in Dinajpur after they defected back to Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within 24 hours, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to the social media urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to take stringent action against those behind the act.

“I would urge the Hon'ble Chairperson @ncsthq; Shri Harsh Chouhan Ji to take note of this unfortunate incident and take the most stringent action possible against the perpetrators under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989,” read Adhikari’s tweet.

Sharing a ‘juxtapose’ video of President Droupadi Murmu taking part in a sortie Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Jet and women performing ‘Dandavat parikrama’ in Balurghat, Adhikari wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI Fighter Jet at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Martina Kisku, Shiuli Mardi, Thakran Soren & Malati Murmu performed "Atonement Ritual of Dandavat" for 1 km at Balurghat; WB as punishment by TMC goons for joining BJP.”

Reacting to the claims of the Leader of Opposition, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari doesn’t have the ‘right’ to speak about Scheduled Tribes as he had earlier insulted Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda who too is a tribal woman.

“Adhikari was heard saying that women like Birbaha Hansda stay under his shoes. He doesn’t have the right to speak about the insult of tribal women. TMC doesn’t support whatever has happened in Dinajpur and action will be taken,” said Ghosh.