West Bengal: SC dismisses Suvendu Adhikari's plea on changing panchayat polls process

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in connection to the rural polls.

Adhikari had moved the apex court against the Calcutta High Court order which had declined to interfere with the panchayat poll process.

Interfering in elections is a serious matter, observes court

The bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwal observed that interfering in elections is a serious matter.

The court also noted that the state election commission would be in a better position to take a call on the points raised by the BJP MLA over reservation of seats.

Earlier Calcutta High Court had rejected pleas by Adhikari for computation of the population of SCs/STs/backward classes for reservations of seats in the rural polls.

However, the Leader of Opposition said, “My options are open. I will file a new plea of conducting the election through paramilitary force and nomination. We will conduct the election through paramilitary force.”