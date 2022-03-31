'Loots India with bag full of false promises': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over fuel price hike

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk on Thursday against the fuel price hike.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi taking pot shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel price hike on Thursday said that the PM is always carrying fake promises in his bag. Gandhi shared a tweet comparing petrol prices around the world, with India having the highest price for Petrol.

"In Indian rupees, Petrol in Afghanistan costs Rs 66.99, in Pakistan Rs 62.38, Sri Lanka Rs 72.96, Bangladesh Rs 78.53, Bhutan Rs 86.28, Nepal Rs 97.05, while in India it is at Rs 101.81 per litre", Gandhi tweeted.

Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far.

In the national capital, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:58 AM IST