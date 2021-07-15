Lok Sabha secretariat issues letters to TMC MPs Sisir Adhikari, Sunil Mandal over complaints received under anti-defection law

Kolkata: Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued letters to two Trinamool Congress MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Mandal in response to petitions received under anti-defection law.

According to Lok Sabha sources, both the leaders have been asked to reply to the letters within 15 days from receiving of the letters.

Notably, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had several times spoken to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over disqualification of MP post of these two leaders as both the leaders have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that Sisir Adhikari though he was present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally but didn’t join the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had been vocal against Mukul Roy as despite winning Krishnanagar (North) Assembly seat under BJP ticket had defected to the Trinamool Congress.

The LoP is also adamant in implementing Anti-Defection Law in West Bengal so that switching to other parties won’t be an easy task.

It is pertinent to mention that after the post-poll debacle several turncoat leaders had shown their interest of rejoining the Trinamool Congress.