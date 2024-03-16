 Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Political Appointments Made In Rajasthan Ahead Of Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Political Appointments Made In Rajasthan Ahead Of Polls

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Political Appointments Made In Rajasthan Ahead Of Polls

Jaswant Bishnoi has been nominated as the Chairman of the State Animal Welfare Board

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Jaipur: Before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government on Saturday made several political appointments. Jaswant Bishnoi has been nominated as the Chairman of the State Animal Welfare Board. Prahlad Tank was made the chairman of the Mati Kala Board. Om Prakash Bhadana has been made the chairman of the Rajasthan Devnarayan Board. Rajendra Nayak has been made the chairman of Rajasthan State Scheduled Caste Development Commission. CR Choudhary was made the chairman of the State Farmers Commission. Prem Singh Bajor has been made the chairman of the State Sainik Welfare Advisory Committee.

Read Also
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know
article-image

Earlier, on Friday, the Rajasthan Police Department saw a major reshuffle.
As many as eight additional superintendents of police and 40 deputy superintendents of police got transferred on Friday, according to an order issued by the state's police department.
Last month, the Rajasthan Police Department underwent another major reshuffle as part of which a total of 65 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Congress MP From State In Past 10 Yrs

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: No Congress MP From State In Past 10 Yrs

Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and...

Assembly Elections 2024: Check The Polling Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and...

ED Seeks 10-Day Remand Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

ED Seeks 10-Day Remand Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha Elections To Be Conducted In 7 Phases In 46 Days; Check Details

Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha Elections To Be Conducted In 7 Phases In 46 Days; Check Details

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Political Appointments Made In Rajasthan Ahead Of Polls

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Major Political Appointments Made In Rajasthan Ahead Of Polls