Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

The Election Commission has announced the Lok Sabha elections. Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. The first phase of voting will be held on April 19, while the second phase of voting will be held on April 26. By-election will also be held on Bagidaura assembly seat in Rajasthan. With the announcement of the election programme, the code of conduct has come into effect with immediate effect. It is believed that voting may take place in two phases in Rajasthan. In 2019 also, elections were held in two phases in Rajasthan.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. BJP has been in control of Rajasthan for the last ten years. BJP has been sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in the state for two consecutive times. In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, BJP itself contested all 25 seats. In that election, BJP had created a record by winning all the seats. After that, in 2019, BJP itself contested elections on 24 seats. Whereas Nagaur seat was left for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which had joined the NDA at that time.

Last time in Rajasthan, voting was held in two phases for 25 seats. In these, votes were cast for 13 seats in the first phase and for 12 seats in the second phase. Out of these 25 seats in Rajasthan, seven seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Of these, three seats, Udaipur, Banswara-Dungarpur and Dausa, are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Whereas Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Karauli-Dholpur seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The first list of BJP and Congress has been released for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. In which 15 names of BJP and 10 names of Congress have been announced. Now Congress is discussing 15 names. In which feedback is being taken from the party.

Understanding voters

There were a total of 4 crore 77 lakh 68 thousand 379 voters in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. Out of them, 3 crore 24 lakh 41 thousand 64 voters had cast their vote. The total voting percentage of the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 was 67.9%. This was more than the voting percentage of 63.1% in the Lok Sabha elections 2014. In the year 2014, there were a total of 4 crore 29 lakh 69 thousand 447 voters. Out of them, 2 crore 71 lakh 10 thousand 44 voters had cast their vote. Now, as per reports, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the total number of registered voters in the state has crossed 5 crore 32 lakh. While the work of connecting voters is still going on.