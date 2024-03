Lok Sabha Elections: TMC Announces List Of All 42 Candidates; Ex-Cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra Get Tickets (FULL LIST)

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, unveiled its list of all 42 candidates in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Among them, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been nominated by the party to contest from Berhampore against Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Firebrand leader Mahua Moitra has been re-nominated by the party for the Krishnanagar constituency, while former cricketer Kirti Azad will run on the party ticket from Durgapur.

Abhishek Banerjee, the party's general secretary and Mamata's nephew, will contest from the party stronghold of Diamond Harbour. Actor Shatrughan Sinha has been named as the candidate for the Asansol seat.

Debangshu Bhattacharya, a youth leader of TMC known for his involvement in the 'khela hobe' campaign, has been chosen to contest from Tamluk.

Check the full list of candidates below:

Cooch Behar: Jagadish Chandra Basunia

Alipurduar: Prakashchik Baraik

Jalpaiguri: Nirmal Chandra Roy

Darjeeling: Gopal Lama

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat: Biplab Mitra

Maldah North: Prasun Banerjee (former IPS)

Maldah South: Shanzwaz Ali Rahman

Jangipur: Khalilur Rahman

Berhampore: Yusuf Pathan

Murshidabad: Abu Taher Khan

Krishnanagar: Mahua Moitra

Ranaghat: Mukutmani Adhikari

Bongaon: Biswajit Das

Barrackpore: Partha Bhowmik

Dum Dum: Saugata Roy

Barasat: Kakali Ghosh Dastidar

Basirhat: Haji Nurul Islam

Joynagar: Pratima Mondal

Mathurapur: Bapi Haldar

Diamond Harbour: Abhishek Banerjee

Jadavpur: Sayoni Ghosh

Calcutta South: Mala Roy

Calcutta North: Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Howrah: Prasun Banerjee

Uluberia: Sajda Ahmed

Serampore: Kalyan Bandyopadhyay

Hooghly: Rachana Banerjee

Arambagh: Mitali Bag

Tamluk: Debangshu Bhattacharya

Contai: Uttam Barik

Ghatal: Deepak Adhikari (Dev)

Jhargram: Kalipada Soren

Midnapore: June Malia

Purulia: Shantiram Mahato

Bankura: Arup Chakraborty

Bishnupur: Sujata Mondal Khan

Burdwan East: Sharmila Sarkar

Burdwan-Durgapur: Kirti Azad

Asansol: Shatrughan Sinha

Bolpur: Asit Mal

Birbhum: Satabdi Roy