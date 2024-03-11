Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP Heading For A Triangular Contest Between NDA, INDIA Bloc & BSP | PTI

Lucknow: As anticipation builds for the announcement of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha, political parties in India are intensifying their efforts to navigate the complex landscape of the 2024 electoral maze. With most parties solidifying their positions and alliances, the stage is set for a fierce battle. Candidates are being finalized, and instances of defection and homecoming are becoming commonplace.

Despite claims of an anti-incumbency wave against the ruling party, there is a surprising trend of politicians clamoring to join the incumbent party and secure tickets at any cost. The desperation for power is palpable, with former opposition members now eager to ally themselves with the ruling coalition.

Ram Mandir

The upcoming elections are witnessing a significant shift in dynamics compared to previous years. While issues like inflation and unemployment persist, the construction of the Ram Mandir has injected a festive fervor into the political atmosphere. The promise of the temple, once a mere electoral pledge, has now materialized, drawing devotees from across the nation.

80 Lok Sabha Seats

In Uttar Pradesh, a key battleground with 80 Lok Sabha seats, the political landscape is evolving into a triangular contest despite efforts to consolidate power. The BSP has announced its intention to contest independently on all seats, signaling a departure from previous alliances.

The state has seen significant changes in party affiliations and alliances. The BSP chief Mayawati has reiterated plans for independent contesting, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal has (RLD) aligned with the NDA. The Samajwadi Party, in a strategic move, has joined forces with the Congress, which has witnessed a decline in its support base.

Notably, key players such as Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan have shifted allegiances multiple times, underscoring the fluidity of Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

Electoral Campaign

The ruling party is leveraging the construction of the Ram Temple as a cornerstone of its electoral campaign, with Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states actively participating in the festivities. However, opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and SP, have maintained distance from these events, highlighting the polarization in the political arena.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure has been marked by rapid changes in Uttar Pradesh, with the state emerging as a front runner in various central schemes. Despite initial challenges, Yogi's administration has garnered significant support, bolstering BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Inflation & Unemployment

The opposition, meanwhile, is focusing on issues such as inflation and unemployment, while the ruling party emphasizes its achievements and welfare schemes. Sugarcane price arrears, a significant concern in previous elections, have taken a backseat, with the current farmers' movement failing to gain traction in the state.

As the electoral battle intensifies, parties are crafting strategies to mobilize different demographic groups. Akhilesh Yadav's proposed PDA formula aims to consolidate backward, Dalit, and minority communities, while BJP's PDS and Gyan approach focuses on beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

Fierce Contest

With alliances realigning and new players entering the fray, the stage is set for a fiercely contested Lok Sabha election, with Uttar Pradesh at the center of attention. As parties gear up for the impending announcement, the political landscape continues to evolve, promising an intriguing battle for power.

BOX:

Alliance of 2019

NDA: BJP, Apna Dal S, Nishad Party

Opposition alliance: SP, BSP, RLD

Third-party: Congress

Current Picture of 2024

NDA: BJP, Apna Dal S, Nishad Party, SBSP, RLD.

Opposition alliance: SP, Congress.

Third-party: BSP