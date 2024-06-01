 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat & Chhattisgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024: News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat & Chhattisgarh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat & Chhattisgarh

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saw a 26-0 result in the BJP's favour during the 2019 elections as well.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat & Chhattisgarh |

New Delhi, June 1: The News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll on Saturday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The Exit Poll gave the ruling BJP a 61 per cent vote share in Gujarat, predicting a win for the party on all 26 seats in the state.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saw a 26-0 result in the BJP's favour during the 2019 elections as well.

In Chhattisgarh, the Exit Poll gave 59 per cent vote share to the BJP, saying that the party will emerge victorious on all 11 seats in the state.

Read Also
Exit Polls 2024: How Accurate Were Exit Polls in 2014, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections?
article-image

The party had won nine seats in the state last time. Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday and the results will be declared on June 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 'Modi 3.0 On Track But NDA Unable To Touch...

Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: 'Modi 3.0 On Track But NDA Unable To Touch...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results: India TV-CNX Predicts 66-72 Seats To BJP...

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Results: India TV-CNX Predicts 66-72 Seats To BJP...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP winning 6-1 In Delhi, Projects News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP winning 6-1 In Delhi, Projects News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll

Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 17-19 Seats For BJP...

Lok Sabha Election Odisha Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 17-19 Seats For BJP...

Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 23-27 Seats For...

Lok Sabha Election West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024: ABP-CVoter Exit Poll Predicts 23-27 Seats For...