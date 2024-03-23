Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lalu's Daughters To Try Luck In Polls

Patna: Undeterred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on him for 'promoting' dynastic politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election. While Misa may contest from Patliputra, Rohini will try her luck from Saran. Sources claimed Lalu has made up his mind to field his daughters in the election. Saran will go to the polls in the 5th phase on May 20.

Votes will be cast for Patliputra constituency in the 7th and final phase on June 1. While Misa Bhariti is a Rajya Sabha member, Singapore-based Rohini caught the attention of all and sundry by donating her kidney to her ailing father Lalu. The RJD chief also introduced Rohini to the gathering at the opposition-sponsored rally in the state capital on March 3 and emotionally described how her daughter donated her kidney for his life. Misa had lost to BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav in the 2014 and 2019 LS elections. In 2009, Lalu too had lost the election from Patliputra to JD(U) candidate Ranjan Prasad Yadav.

Misa and Rohini's political journey

Lalu had, however, won in Saran in 2009. Misa is presently an RS, her second term in the upper house of Parliament. On the other hand, Rohini is known for her hard-hitting posts against RJD's political opponents on social media. She vehemently criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his political flip-flops before the collapse of the grand alliance government in January this year.

Dropping hints she was ready to contest the election, in a post on X on Friday, she said, I am a daughter of Laluji. I will reply to all those who have narrow-minded thoughts, frail character and make unsavoury comments in the people's court. People will decide what is right and what is wrong. In another post, she commented, Donating one of my kidneys to Papa (Lalu) was my duty and love towards him. I am ready to sacrifice my life for my family and my birthplace Bihar. Meanwhile, deputy CM Samrat Choudhary created a flutter by commenting Lalu did not spare even daughter as first, he took a kidney from his daughter, and then, gave her a ticket, as he (Lalu) was an expert in selling tickets.