'Lalu Took Kidney From Daughter & Then Gave Her Ticket', Says Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary | X

Launching a scathing attack on RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has made a serious and controversial statement. He said, "Lalu Prasad (Yadav) is such a politician who is an expert in selling tickets. He has not spared his own daughter. Firstly, he took a kidney from her and then gave her the ticket..."

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary says, "Lalu Prasad (Yadav) is such a politician who is an expert in selling tickets. He has not spared his own daughter. Firstly, he took a kidney from her and then gave her the ticket..." pic.twitter.com/5aoLnTIj0X — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Who is Rohini Acharya?

Rohini Acharya is Lalu Prasad Yadav's Singapore based daughter who recently made headlines after she donated her kidney to her father in December 2022. The operation took place in Singapore where Rohini lives with her husband and two kids. Although Rohini was away from Patna for many years she has been in touch with politics and has been very active on social media.

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav to today return to Patna from Singapore after his kidney transplant operation, tweets his daughter Rohini Acharya pic.twitter.com/bBLRkuJx8X — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

Recently she shared the dais with her mother Rabri Devi, Father Lalu Prasad Yadav and her brothers Tej Pratap and Tejashvi. Prominent India Bloc Leaders too were present there at Opposition's Jan Vishwas Rally that was held in Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Speculations are rife of a possible electoral debut of Rohini Acharya in the Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024. Reports said that Rohini may contest elections from Saran seat of Bihar.

Bihar poll schedule

Bihar will go into polls over seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4, 2024. Bihar is number four in the country in terms of Lok Sabha seats which perhaps explains why the elections in the state are spread over various phases. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP-JDU alliance made a clean sweep, winning 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Mahagathbandhan alliance of Congress, RJD and RSLP won the Kishanganj seat.