 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release Its Election Manifesto In Jaipur
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Release Its Election Manifesto In Jaipur

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said that we are proud that Sonia Gandhi is coming to release the party manifesto from Jaipur.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
The Congress party will release its Loksabha election manifesto in Jaipur this time. A big public meeting will be organised for this on April 6th which will be addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress Leaders Gear Up For First Election Meeting Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

This will be the first election meeting of the party's top brass for the coming  Lok Sabha elections.' Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's election manifesto on April 6 with a public meeting in Jaipur,' said party state president Govind Singh Dotasara after a meeting of leaders of Jaipur and surrounding Loksabha constituencies.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said that we are proud that Sonia Gandhi is coming to release the party manifesto from Jaipur.

Congress' Historic Pre-Election Mega Event In Jaipur

It will be a historic thing for the state and party. The party leaders of Loksabha seats of Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk, Sikar and  Ajmer have been asked to start preparation to make this public meeting successful as this will be the first mega event of the party before the elections. These are the seats that are going into polls in the first phase. Notably, Sonia Gandhi was recently elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan and the selection of Jaipur for the most important event of the party's election campaign is being linked to this.

