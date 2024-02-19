Video: Congress Workers Protest In Jaipur Against Freezing Of Party's Bank Accounts By I-T Department

Congress Workers Protest In Jaipur | PTI

Jaipur: Congress workers held protest in Jaipur against freezing of party's bank accounts by I-T department. The bank accounts were frozen over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them, pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

This comes three days after the Income Tax department decided follow the normal course of action against tax recovery in the case of the Congress, after party general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts were frozen by the Income Tax department.

ITAT to hear matter on February 21

ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) is set to hear the matter on February 21 and that the current due of Congress to the Tax Department totals Rs 115 crores. No bank operations have been seized or stopped in the Congress bank account freeze case, as per reports.

The entire episode has been heavily criticised by Congress. Party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Saturday alleged that the move to freeze the bank accounts of Congress and Youth Congress was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "politics of revenge".

He said. "The Supreme Court has said in clear language, Modi government suits, loots and lies. This is electoral bond loot and because of that they also closed our account and then the Prime Minister said that the Congress is insulting me."

With inputs from ANI