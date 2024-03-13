In anticipation of the forth- coming Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has unveiled its selec- tions for crucial Muslim-dominated constituencies in the western region of Uttar Pradesh. This move by the BSP signals a setback for the INDIA alliance to consolidate minority votes, as the party positions itself strategically in the fiercely contested polit- ical arena of the state.

Political analyst Anjum Asrar commented, "The party's decision to field candi- dates for the Moradabad, Amroha, Saharanpur and Pilib- hit seats underscores its strategic positioning in the fiercely contested political landscape of the state."

The BSP has appointed Muhahid Hussain for the Amroha Lok Sabha seat, Irfan Saifi for Moradabad, Anish Ahmed Khan (Phool Babu) for Pilibhit and Majid Ali for Saharanpur. These appointments highlight the BSP's focused efforts to con- solidate support in the Robik hand region of West Uttar Pradesh, a stronghold for Muslim voters.

Of particular significance is the selection of Majid Ali for the Saharanpur seat, effectively sidelining sitting MP Haji Fazhir Rehman. Rehman, who emerged victo- rious against BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal in 2018, has been overlooked for the ticket this time around.

The BSP leadership has meticulously chosen these candidates, with approval from the party's higher eche lons.

"After the Election Commission of India (ECI) issues the notification for the Lok Sabha polls, party chief Mayawati will release the candidates' list in the state unit office in Lucknow," stat- ed a BSP official.

Dr Mujahid Hussain, ap- pointed for the Amroha seat, brings a medical background to the political arena, supplemented by his wife's role as chairperson of the Dasna Nagar Panchayat. The BSP's pre- vious success in Amroha

adds weight to Hussain's candidacy, especially with the an- ticipated challenge from BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar Irfan Saifi, designated for

Moradabad, holds the chairmanship of the Thakurdwara Nagar Panchayat, demon- strating his grassroots sup- port. His victory over SP can- didate Irfan Ansari in 2023 solidifies his position, despite the SP's contemplation of fielding sitting MP ST Hasan.