Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Rules Out Alliance With BSP In Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

PTI

In a recent statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav subtly suggested that the candidates fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could potentially play into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav firmly ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with the BSP for these elections.

During a chat with reporters when asked about the potential alliance with the BSP, Yadav emphasised that time constraints have made such an alliance impractical for the impending Lok Sabha polls. With the likelihood of election dates being announced before March 15, Yadav stated that there simply is not enough time to engage in such negotiations.

He hinted that decisions regarding alliances would be considered for future elections, indicating that the possibility of a collaboration with the BSP remains open for subsequent polls, but not in this Lok Sabha.

Addressing the prospect of BSP supremo Mayawati's involvement, Yadav maintained a diplomatic stance, expressing a desire to avoid any statements that could antagonize other political parties. However, he hinted at a perception within political circles that certain BSP candidates could inadvertently benefit the BJP.

BSP Forms Alliance with BRS in Telangana

Meanwhile, in a strategic move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has forged an alliance with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. The announcement came after BSP Telangana State President RS Praveen Kumar held discussions with BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday.

This marks a departure from BSP's previous approach, having contested the assembly elections in Telangana independently. Seat distribution between the two parties will soon be finalized with the approval of BSP supremo Mayawati.

Nishad Party Seeks Additional Lok Sabha Seat in BJP Alliance

In another development, the Nishad Party, led by Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, has urged for an additional Lok Sabha seat in its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sanjay Nishad proposed acquiring one seat from the constituencies lost by the BJP, asserting that securing this seat would bolster the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Furthermore, Nishad has also requested a seat allocation in the Legislative Council elections. It's worth noting that BJP has already nominated Sanjay Nishad's son, Praveen Nishad, as a candidate for Sant Kabirnagar.