Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Manifesto Hollow Promises, No Word on Old Guarantees, Says Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee is a “warranty of jumlas”. He accused the premier of failing to honour his old promises of two crore jobs a year, Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, doubling the income of farmers and controlling inflation.

The grand old party said the BJP's manifesto should have been a “maafinama”, and Modi should have apologised to countrymen, including farmers, the poor, youths and Dalits for failing to keep old promises.

Kharge said Modi did nothing in 10 years. “No accountability for old guarantees, just a jugglery of empty words! 'Modi ki guarantee' equals 'warranty of jumlas(rhetoric)'.”

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Two words are missing from the BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech inflation and unemployment.” “INDIA's plan is very clear recruitment in 30 lakh posts and a permanent job of Rs1 lakh to every educated youngsters. This time the youngsters are not going to fall into Modi's trap. They will strengthen the hands of the Congress and bring an 'employment revolution' in the country,” Rahul said in a post on X.

Opposition Questions Unfulfilled Promises

At a press conference in Delhi, party leader Pawan Khera said in 2014, Modi promised to bring back black money, but poll bonds were introduced. BJP promised to strengthen law and order, but violence is a routine affair in Manipur and Modi is silent. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “This is not a manifesto but a jumla patra. After ruling for 10 years, Modi has started befooling people. The claim that 25 crore people were taken out of poverty is hollow and no third party has confirmed it.

The truth is two farmers and two youngsters commit suicide every hour.” On X, party leader Jairam Ramesh said: “The BJP's Modifesto is 76 pages long. It has 53 photos of the Camerajeevi. It is a farewell memento to the man who in the past ten years has distorted, damaged, denied, diverted, denigrated, and defamed.” Dubbing the BJP's manifesto a “post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank”, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said people will reject the saffron party, and said Congress led by Rahul Gandhi will end people's misery.

PM Has released a Jumla Patra: AAP

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said, “The prime minister has announced the 'Jumla Patra' (document of rhetoric) of his party for 2024 election. It presents a clear picture of the unfulfilled promises of the BJP in the last 10 years... In 2014 as well, Modiji's rhetoric was that his government will give two crore jobs every year. But after 10 years in their 'jumla patra' of 2024, they aren't ready to give any figures on jobs.”

“Youth are upset due to unemployment, housewives are worried about inflation, LPG cylinder prices have increased from Rs300 to Rs1,200, diesel price has risen from Rs55 a litre to Rs90 per litre, petrol price went up from Rs75 to Rs100 a litre,” she said. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said the BJP's manifesto was a “jumla patra” and it “breaks world record of lies”. “If BJP has the courage, it should bring out its manifesto of 2014 and 2019 and give an account of promises it kept. BJP's sankalp patra is just a document of 'jumla' that breaks the record of lies in the universe,” the SP chief said.