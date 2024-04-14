Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Party Manifesto On Ambedkar Jayanti; 'Focus On Dignity, Quality Of Life...' Says PM Modi After Unveiling 'Sankalp Patra'

Five days before the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its 'Sankalp Patra' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

While releasing the manifesto, PM Modi said, "This 'Sankalp Patra' strengthens the four pillars of developed India - youth power, women empowerment, the poor, and farmers. Our focus is on the dignity of life, quality of lives, and job creation through investment."

भाजपा ने मेनिफेस्टो की सुचिता को फिर स्थापित किया है।



ये संकल्प पत्र विकसित भारत के 4 मजबूत स्तंभ - युवाशक्ति, नारीशक्ति, गरीब और किसान, इन सभी को सशक्त करता है।



हमारा फोकस dignity of life पर, quality of lives और निवेश से नौकरी पर है।



- पीएम @narendramodi#ModiKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/zFMWuR4E5r — BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2024

Key promises in BJP Manifesto

* Year 2025 will be declared the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'.

* 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll".

* The free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years.

* "Every elderly person above the age of 70 will be brought under the ambit of the Ayushman scheme.

The manfisto released by the BJP also focuses on bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Also, the manifesto of BJP features India's Olympics bid in 2036, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and a law against paper leaks, among other promises.

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the nation the third largest economy in the world.

The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub."

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

JP Nadda, while addressing the event, said that the government's achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by people.

"The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate," Nadda said at a function to release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

(With inputs from ANI)