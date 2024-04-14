MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Jhooth Ki Guarantee,' Congress Leader Jitu Patwari Takes A Jibe At BJP Manifesto

Jitu Patwari | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto "jhooth ki guarantee" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to fulfil the promises made by him to the people of the country.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president, while speaking to ANI, hit out at the ruling party, accusing it of making the country number one in terms of farmers' suicide.

"BJP has weakened the Constitution on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Their MP said that they require 400 seats as they have to change the Constitution. BJP has left 84 per cent of the youth unemployed in 10 years. BJP is providing a 5kg ration to 80 crore people, which means that it made them poor. It made the country number 1 in terms of farmers' suicide," he said.

Patwari further alleged that the country's democratic and basic values are being criticised across the world due to the BJP.

'BJP is a master in deceiving the farmers'

"The country is facing the maximum impact of inflation...The country's democratic and basic values are being criticised across the world. Who is responsible for it? When it comes to 'Modi ki Guarantee', his guarantee is that he doesn't fulfil what he says. Jhooth ki guarantee - Modi ki guarantee. BJP is a master in deceiving the farmers," the Congress leader said.

The BJP released the Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, earlier in the day, said that in his 2014 manifesto, Modi had promised to bring back black money by forming a special task force, but electoral bonds came instead.

PM Modi silent on Manipur: Pawan Khera

He also promised to strengthen law and order in the North East, but today violence is continuing in Manipur, on which PM Modi is maintaining silence, Khera claimed.

Khera also alleged that Modi promised that poverty in 100 districts would be eradicated through a special package, but the figures of the Hunger Index reveal the truth.

The BJP had promised to build 100 new smart cities but they were never made and instead, China is building "smart villages" on the border, the Congress leader said.

"The public is fed up with these promises of Narendra Modi and is extremely angry," he claimed.