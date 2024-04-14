MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Insulted Babasaheb, We Named BHIM UPI After Him,' PM Modi Addresses Rally In Hoshangabad

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): With four days left for the first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his third visit to Madhya Pradesh within 8 days on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Hoshangabad, PM Modi attacked the opposition and said that the Congress party always worked to insult Babasaheb.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Constitution maker Babasaheb Ambedkar. His birthplace Mhow is not far from here. We got the privilege of giving him the respect which the Congress party never gave him and parties like Congress have always worked to insult Babasaheb. Because of the Constitution created by Babasaheb, today Modi, son of a poor mother, is seeking your blessings to serve for the third time," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that his party even named the digital payments app BHIM UPI after Dr Ambedkar, the former Law and Justice Minister of India.

'Son of a poor family became PM because of Babasaheb's Constitution'

The Prime Minister then said that he, the son of a poor family, was able to become the PM because of Babasaheb’s Constitution, while Congress used to demolish democratic governments when they were in power.

He said, "For many decades after independence, one family of Congress has run the government directly or through remote control. This family had imposed an Emergency in the country. The Congress used to demolish democratic governments across the country whenever they wanted, like a castle of cards.”

“According to Congress, democracy was going well at that time but as soon as the son of a poor family became the Prime Minister, Congress started spreading rumors that Modi has come, Constitution and democracy would be in danger. Congress people don't know that this is Baba Saheb's Constitution and because of that Modi has reached here," he added.

PM Modi is addressing an election rally in favor of BJP candidate Darshan Singh Chaudhary in Pipariya of Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is also present with him. Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).