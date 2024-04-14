 MP: 'They Betrayed Me!', Nisha Bangre Resigns From Congress; May Join BJP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'They Betrayed Me!', Nisha Bangre Resigns From Congress; May Join BJP

MP: 'They Betrayed Me!', Nisha Bangre Resigns From Congress; May Join BJP

In a detailed two-page letter, Bangre expressed her aspirations to represent marginalized sections of society and fulfill the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by contesting with the Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nisha Bangre, who stepped down from her position as Deputy Collector to contest in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2023, has officially resigned from the Congress party 5 days head of Lok Sabha Polls. It is also being said that she might join BJP soon.

In her letter to Congress State President Jitu Patwari, Bangre requested to be relieved of all party duties, citing allegations of betrayal and conspiracy by the party to prevent her from contesting the elections.

In a detailed two-page letter, Bangre expressed her aspirations to represent marginalized sections of society and fulfill the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by contesting with the Congress. However, she lamented that over the past six months, she had come to believe that the party had let her down.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Art Of Politics, Religious Tourism, Dad’s Order & More
article-image

‘Congress lacks respect for women’

Bangre accused the Congress of lacking respect for women, citing the inadequate representation of women in the party's leadership, especially evident in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. Feeling sidelined and disheartened by the party's actions, she expressed her desire to be released from all party obligations, vowing to dedicate her life to promoting Dr. Ambedkar's principles.

Read Also
MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)
article-image

Want to return to government job: Bangre

After her disillusionment with the Congress, Bangre also expressed her intention to return to her previous government job as Deputy Collector in Chhatarpur district. She had initially left this position while serving as SDM in Lavkush Nagar, Chhatarpur district, to pursue her political ambitions. However, her resignation from the government was accepted only after the Congress had already nominated Manoj Malve as its candidate, effectively preventing her from contesting the elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rewa: 6-Year-Old Stuck At 42 Feet In Borewell Dies; Body Found After 44 Hours Of Rescue Operation

Rewa: 6-Year-Old Stuck At 42 Feet In Borewell Dies; Body Found After 44 Hours Of Rescue Operation

MP: 'They Betrayed Me!', Nisha Bangre Resigns From Congress; May Join BJP

MP: 'They Betrayed Me!', Nisha Bangre Resigns From Congress; May Join BJP

Bhopal: Bohras Raise Pro-Modi Slogans In Muslim Community Hall; Congress Alleges Violation Of MCC...

Bhopal: Bohras Raise Pro-Modi Slogans In Muslim Community Hall; Congress Alleges Violation Of MCC...

MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Several Injured After BPJ, Congress Workers Throw Chairs At Each Other In Jabalpur (WATCH)

After 36 Hours: Rescue Team Reaches At 40Ft Anticipating Mayank Stuck At 36Ft

After 36 Hours: Rescue Team Reaches At 40Ft Anticipating Mayank Stuck At 36Ft