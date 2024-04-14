Political Punch

Dad’s order

A senior leader of the Congress has advised his son to avoid wittering on any controversial issue and interacting with the media unless the last vote is cast. His son has not only gone into silence but also begun to avoid media persons. He speaks to the media – in case it should be necessary. Else, he remains tight-lipped and ducks any question. There are reports that when the son of this leader was talking to the media, he was fumbling for an answer to a few questions. As his replies might have kicked up a row and damaged his prospects in the election, he was told to keep quiet. Because of his refraining from the media, the scribes covering the election in the constituency are facing problems. Whenever journalists want to yak with this high-profile Congress candidate, he just says they have to wait for it till the election is over. The scribes say lest this strategy should dim his chances of going to the Lok Sabha.

Religious tourism

At a time when the leaders of all political parties across the country are busy stumping for the Lok Sabha election, there are chinwags about a former chief minister’s trip to religious places. She is visiting the religious places in Uttarakhand and posting her pictures on social media to show that she is away from poll-related work. There was a time when the elections were incomplete without her being on the campaign trail, but the party has ignored her this time. The former chief minister was eager to contest the Lok Sabha election and cited the names of three states from where she wanted to fight. She spared no effort to get a ticket, but the party bosses just looked through her. She thought she would be asked to solicit votes for the party candidates; but as it also did not happen, she set out on a pilgrimage to get some relief from the trauma of being ignored by the bosses of her organisation.

Wishful thinking

Every politician wishes to become chief minister, but this ambition is growing among many ministers in the state cabinet. Although many of them are keeping an eye on this chair, the one considered close to the RSS is staring at this position like a hawk. Some confidantes of this minister say their leader’s name, together with a few others, was proposed for the top job immediately after the results of the assembly election were out. The party organisation also supported his candidature for the position; but, because of certain political equations, power went into the hands of the present chief minister. The minister tells his confidantes that if Lady Luck smiles on him, he will get the position, because he is just a few yards behind the present chief minister in terms of importance in the organisation. The minister is confident of getting the position because of his links with the RSS, his caste and his low profile in politics. He is waiting for the changes that may take place after the Lok Sabha election. There are murmurs in the corridors of power that the politician, holding the reins of power in the state, is not on good terms with the minister.

Lucky one

There are natters about the fortune of a retired bureaucrat who always courts controversies for his polemics. This retired officer has become an INDIA Alliance candidate against a senior leader of the BJP without making any efforts. The Congress did not field any candidate against this powerful leader of the ruling party. The Congress handed this seat to its alliance partner – the Samajwadi Party – whose candidate’s nomination papers were cancelled on some technical grounds. The Bahujan Samaj Party, not part of the INDIA Alliance, has fielded a candidate from this seat. Against this backdrop, the retired officer, contesting on the ticket of a political party, has got the support of the alliance. Now, the former bureaucrat will surely get some votes. He has also got some publicity and financial aid to contest the election. Winning the election is a distant dream for him, though. Yet he has hogged the limelight because of the change of circumstances.

Art of politics

A senior leader of the BJP, contesting the Lok Sabha election from a tribal area in the state, is ducking any controversy these days. The contestant even avoids raising any issue against the legislators of the opposition camp. When a leader of his party wanted to know from him whether the irregularities committed by the opposition legislators could be raised before the election or not, he declined to say anything. He said the Congress leaders from this seat had gone to another Lok Sabha constituency to stump for the party candidates. Ergo, it would be against his interests to provoke them by raising uncalled-for issues. The tribal leader clearly said that if he had blown the whistle on the Congress legislators, they would also do it against him, and that courting controversies in the run-up to the election would be a futile exercise. The tribal leader’s statement not only stunned the BJP leader but also made him appreciate the depth of the relationship between the party candidate and the Congress in the constituency. It is because of his style of functioning that the BJP candidate has been able to influence the voters for such a long time.

Worried about funds

A Congress candidate looks worried after the extension of dates for polling in a constituency. The contestant does not have enough money for electioneering for extended period. He is counting on a former minister for funds; but, because the date for polling has been extended, he is also hanging back to give money. The candidate’s concern over getting funds to canvass for ten days is engulfing him. Another problem with this candidate is that because his victory is not certain, others are not ready to help him. When he fought the assembly election, a former chief minister provided him financial aid. Because the former chief minister is busy in his own business, he has declined to help the candidate. The BJP candidate from this seat, who is confident of a win, is also worried because of the extension of the poll date. Now, he feels he has to spend extra money for no reason.