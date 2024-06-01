Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP & Congress Winning 4 Seats Each In Punjab, Projects News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll | Representational Image

New Delhi, June 1: The News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Polls has projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress winning four seats each in Punjab with the ruling AAP managing two and 'others' getting three seats in the state where voting took place in the final phase on Saturday.

In 2019, the BJP in alliance with the Akali Dal, contested three Lok Sabha seats of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur while the latter contested the remaining 10 seats.

The BJP won Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur seats in 2019 while Congress triumphed in eight seats, including Amritsar, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala.

The Akali Dal had won Bathinda and Ferozepur while AAP emerged victorious in Sangrur. The News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Polls predicted a 31 per cent vote share in favour of Congress and 29 per cent for BJP.