Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bastar Records 63.41% Voter Turnout In First Phase Of Elections

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): First phase of Lok Sabha polls completed on Friday with 63.41 % of voting up to 5 pm in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

In some centres polling is still under way, so the polling percentage may increase. Irrespective of one or two incidents of violence, in the majority of places the voting remained peaceful.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh, Raipur will soon release the official figure.

One constable lost his life when an UBGL battery exploded near a polling booth in Bijapur. The explosion took place 500 meters away from the polling booth. The constable Devendra Kumar(32) of CRPF 196 Battalion martyred in the accident while he was executing area domination exercise in Galgam area of Usur Police Station. Meanwhile, in the accident assistant commandant Manu also got injured.

However, as per the sources Bastar seat observed 63.41% of polling. Bastar 72.81, Bijapur 41.62, Chitrakot 73.49, Jagdalpur 65.04 , Dantewada 76.02, Kondagaon 72.01, Konta 51.19, Naraynpur 62.28.

In Kawasi Lakhma assembly constituency polling recorded 51.19 . Meanwhile, in Bastar, Mahesh Kashyap area, polling percentage recorded 72.81.

Above mentioned polling percentages are tentative figures. Final figures may be changed.

In six Naxal affected assembly constituencies, voting took place till 3 pm, while voting in 85 centres of Bastar and 86 centres of Jagdalpur assembly constituency ended at 5 pm. However, voting is still going on for all the voters inside the booths. The polling parties have started to return after completion of polling and they will be air-lifted to headquarters.