Raipur: CPEB Issues New Schedule For Professional Exams

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) reshuffled the examination dates of various entrance examinations to be conducted in the month of April and May, this year. CPEB changed dates in the context of 2024 Lok Sabha Poll dates declared by the Election Commission of India. In this context, the Controller of the CPEB has issued an order on Monday.

According to the new schedule, the Pre-Engineering Test (PET) will be conducted on June 13. Pre-MCA-24 and Pre-PPHT will be held on June 13.

PAT and PVPT-24 will be conducted on June 16. Pre-BA. B.Ed, Pre-BSc BEd will be held on June 16. PPT-24 will be conducted on June 23. Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-24 will be conducted on June 23. Pre.B.Ed-24 will be held on June 30. Pre-B.El.Ed-24 will be held on June 30. B.Sc in Nursing-24 will be conducted on July 7. Post Basic Nursing-24 (PBN-24) will be conducted on July 7. M.Sc in Nursing-24 (MSCN-24) will be conducted on July 7.