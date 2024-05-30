Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As Last Phase Of Polling Nears, Candidates Across Political Parties Rush To Temples For 'Divine Intervention'

The seventh and last phase of voting ends today | File pic

As election has almost come to an end with last phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha slated for June 1, leaders across various political parties are turning to rituals and spiritual practices, seeking divine intervention for victory. Many leaders, plagued by astrological challenges such as Rahu and Ketu in their zodiac signs or the shadow of Saturn and Guru Chandal, are resorting to chanting, penance, and yagya (sacrificial rites) to mitigate these planetary influences and secure electoral success.

Some leaders are engaging in rituals for extended periods, ranging from a week to a month, based on their names and gotras (lineage). Remarkably, some of these rituals are being conducted online.

Mahant Pt. Ajay Giri of the Brihaspati Temple said that since the election announcement, rituals have been ongoing in the temple, performed in the names and gotras of leaders from various political parties.

Among those seeking divine blessings are Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Mahendranath Pandey, who have conducted rituals at the Sheetla Temple. In a significant display of devotion, 21 Vedic Brahmins have been chanting and performing rituals for a month for Chirag Paswan, a young leader from Bihar, who participates online.

Ballia leader Umashankar Singh also conducted rituals for three days to bolster his party's chances.

Rituals are widespread, extending to temples dedicated to Bhairav and Shani. Pandit Manish Kapuria revealed that former MP Rajkumar Ratna Singh performed rituals at the Mahamrityunjay Mahadev temple. Astrologers have also advised leaders to wear gemstones to counteract planetary and zodiac defects.

The quest for electoral victory sees leaders performing rituals like Trilokya Vijay Aparajita, Maa Banglamukhi Japa, and Aapaad Uddharak Batuk Bhairav Stotra. These practices are believed to invoke the blessings of deities like Aparajita, Maa Banglamukhi, and Baba Bhairav.

Astrologer Vimal Jain and Acharya Daivagya Krishna Shastri explained that Rajyoga is essential for those seeking power in politics. Rajyoga occurs when a planet is exalted in its zodiac sign and positioned in the first, fourth, seventh, or tenth house of the horoscope, bringing benefits in political endeavors.

Notable Rajyogas include Ruchak, Bhadra, Hans, Malavya, and Shash, formed by Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn, respectively.

Chief Ministers, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and party officials from various states are seeking blessings at prominent temples such as Kashi Vishwanath, Baba Kalbhairav, Batuk Bhairav, and Maa Vishalakshi in Kashi. Similarly, rituals for electoral victory are being conducted at the temple of Maa Vindhyavasini, with worshipers praying for the success of the respective clients from NDA and Opposition.

A devotee from Bihar is particularly dedicated, chanting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory and hoping for his third term with a significant majority. Tejan Giri, treasurer of Shri Vindhya Panda Samaj, mentioned that the devotee is conducting extensive puja for this purpose. Similar rituals are being held for the victory of SP leader Dharmendra Yadav.

Other candidates are also secretly engaging in puja and prayers, primarily supported by followers from UP and Bihar. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, and State BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary commenced their election campaigns in Mirzapur after seeking blessings. SP General Secretary Kiran May Nanda and numerous Congress leaders also began their campaigns with ritualistic pujas.