'We Feel Proud To Have A PM Like Modi,' Says Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna: Former Union Minister and BJP national spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from high-profile Patna Sahib seat, wears many achievements up his sleeves. In an interview with the FPJ, he answered several questions. Edited excerpts...

Q: How confident are you of your victory and what will be your victory margin? A: I am extremely confident of winning and the victory margin will be more than 4 lakh votes. I had defeated Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by around 3 lakh votes in 2019.

Q: What about Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Bihar? Opposition claims it shows BJP's lack of confidence. A: Opposition should not create such an issue. Does Modi need Lalu's visa for coming to Bihar? This time, NDA will win all the 40 seats and victory margin will be higher than what they were in the 2019 LS election.

Q: Is Modi's popularity still intact? A: Modi's popularity has increased significantly. India needs Modi another term for the country's all-round development. Modi's model is different and so people love him. We are proud to have such a prime minister.

Q: PM says countdown for RJD leader Tejashwi's jail term will start after the poll. Your take on this? A: Tejashwi is facing trial in a DA case (land-for-job scam). The court has already taken cognisance of the matter and the agency has also filed a chargesheet. It is a legal process and is going on. Do you need more than that?

Q: Your comments on Rahul Gandhi's claim on forming the next govt at the Centre A: Lalu has also been making a tall claim for more than a decade. It is daydreaming, Nothing more. Wait for June 4 everything will be clear.

Q: What is your comment on your Congress rival who is making debut in the parliamentary election? A: I do not take the name of the candidate of the opposition party. I never spoke anything against Shatrughan Sinha in 2019. The voice of people of Patna Sahib constituency cannot be silenced. Nobody can 'khamosh' them.