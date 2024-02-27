Lok Sabha Election: AAP Announces Candidates On 4 Seats In Delhi, Check Names Here

AAP press conference | X

New Delhi, February 27: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, February 27, announced names of the candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The INDIA bloc constituents AAP and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha election 2024 in Delhi, Haryana, Goa Gujarat together.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, out of the seven seats in Delhi, the AAP will contest on the four Lok Sabha seats of New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi while the Congress has been allocated three seats, namely Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

In Delhi, AAP candidates Kuldeep Kumar and Somnath Bharti will contest from East Delhi and New Delhi, respectively. The party also fielded Sahiram Pahalwan in South Delhi and Mahabal Mishra in West Delhi. For Haryana's Kurukshetra parliamentary seat, Sushil Gupta will be AAP's candidate.

AAP Senior Leaders Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/Tn9aRQWVCB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2024

Seat-Sharing In Haryana, Gujarat, Goa:

Under the seat-sharing agreement in Haryana, the AAP has been given one seat (Kurukshetra), while the Congress will be contesting on nine seats in the state. In Gujarat, the Congress is contesting on 24 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP has been given the two seats of Bharuch and Bhavnagar. In Goa, the Congress will contest on both Lok Sabha seats. Both the parties will go alone in Punjab.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result:

In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept Delhi by winning all seven Lok Sabha seats. Out of the seven seats, the Congress was the runner up on five while the AAP was runner up on two seats, i.e. North West and South Delhi.