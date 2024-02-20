Who Is Kuldeep Kumar? 'Poor' AAP Councillor Declared Mayor Of Chandigarh By SC

The Supreme Court has declared AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the winner in the Chandigarh mayoral election, a decision announced while hearing his plea.

Who is Kuldeep Kumar?

In the election held on January 30 for the Mayor's post, BJP's Manoj Sonkar defeated Kuldeep Kumar, the candidate from the AAP-Congress alliance. Sonkar received 16 votes while Kumar got 12. However, presiding officer Anil Masih had invalidated 8 votes received by Kumar.

After the election results were declared, Kuldeep Kumar was seen crying inconsolably, a video of which had gone viral.

AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but interim relief was not granted. Subsequently, he approached the Supreme Court, where his plea was heard for the first time on February 7. During the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud made sharp comments after viewing the video.

After the SC verdict declaring him as winner, Kumar told news agency ANI, "This is the victory of truth. Democracy has been kept alive. I am very thankful for that...I thank all the leaders and the INDIA Alliance that voted for me. BJP will be exposed just like they were exposed here and they will face defeat everywhere..."

Supreme Court's Verdict

The Supreme Court heard the case again on February 19, with Anil Masih also appearing before the court. Chief Justice Chandrachud posed pointed questions during the proceedings. Today, the Supreme Court has annulled the Chandigarh mayoral election results.

The court stated that 8 votes received by Kuldeep Kumar were declared invalid improperly. Anil Masih, the Returning Officer, has been issued a notice to explain his actions. Masih has three weeks to respond.

Arvind Kejriwal, hailing the SC's decision announcing Kumar as Mayor of Chandigarh, said, "Kuldeep Kumar is a boy from a poor family. On behalf of INDIA alliance, many congratulations on becoming the Mayor of Chandigarh. This became possible only because of Indian democracy and the Honorable Supreme Court. We have to preserve the impartiality of our democracy and autonomous institutions at any cost."