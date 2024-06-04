Lok Sabha Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates 2024: Will BJP Continue Its Dominance In Tribal State? Vote Counting Begins For 11 Seats

Vote Counting Begins

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun across the nation, including Chhattisgarh, at 8 a.m. The fate of the 220 contestants here will be revealed in a few hours.

What do the exit polls say?

The exit poll predictions released on June 1 not only indicated the third victory of the BJP but also reaffirmed the claims made by the saffron party of having a strong hold over Chhattisgarh.

Neck-to-Neck Fight in the following seats:

1. Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon will witness a battle between Chhattisgarh’s former CM Bhupesh Baghel and BJP-sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

2. Raipur

Raipur has been yet another BJP stronghold since 1996.

This time, the BJP has fielded 8-time MLA Brijmohan Agrawal against Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay. Brijmohan Agrawal is currently a minister in the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government.

The urban Lok Sabha seat in central Chhattisgarh is currently represented by party MP Sunil Soni, who defeated Congress candidate Pramod Dubey by 3.5 lakh votes in 2019.

3. Korba

Korba, a semi-urban seat, is held by Congress’ Jyotsana Mahanta, wife of former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant.

In the 2019 elections, Jyotsana defeated the BJP's Jyoti Nand Dubey by over 26k votes. This time she is contesting against BJP candidate Saroj Pandey, who earlier represented the party from the Durg seat.