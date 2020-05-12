Lockdownextention trends on Twitter after PM Modi announces that he will address the nation at 8 pm

Amid the surge in number of coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation on Tuesday at 8 pm. This comes a day after PM Modi indicated that lockdown may not end completely but curbs will be further eased.

Taking to Twitter, PMO India wrote: "Shri Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the firm view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed "in the fourth", and asked the states to come up with a roadmap by May 15 on how to deal with various aspects of the gradual easing of the lockdown.

Well, the meeting indicated that the lockdown will extended but certain curbs will be relaxed. And after Modi announced that he will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, #Lockdownextention started trending on Twitter. While there are few hours to go for the PM's address, Twitterati have come up with the best memes and jokes. Some are even trying to guess what the address is going to be all about.

