‘Lockdown the neighbourhood’: Netizens aghast by video of Indore residents stone-pelting health workers amid pandemic

On Thursday, visuals from Indore went viral which has left social media aghast. The video showed locals pelting healthcare workers with stones. The locality where this incident took place was Tat Patti Bakhal in Indore.

A case under Section 353 IPC has been registered against an unidentified group of men.

The incident occurred around 1 PM when a team of two doctors ANM and ASHA reached the Taat Patti Bakhal area after they received information about the contact history of a patient.

A lady doctor told FPJ that their team was talking to people when suddenly a group of individuals started misbehaving with the doctors. Later, they pelted stones on the team.

Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali expressed regret over #Indore Taat Patti Bakhal incident and said health workers were there to save people's lives an putting their own lives in danger.

He further said: "You should not fall prey to misunderstandings and help everyone. Take care of yourself and health workers. We should support the administration to fight this disease."

The residents of a locality here pelted stones at healthcare workers who went there to screen people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Journalist Shivam Vij wrote: “This entire neighbourhood in Indore should be locked down for another 21 days as punishment.”

Pritish Nandy wrote: “Stop referring to Muslims as Jihadis. It is unfair. Worse, it’s incorrect. Indian Muslims have an immaculate track record of staying away from global Jihadi movements. To call them Jihadis is just vulgar provocation. And in these difficult times, we do not need such provocation.”