Lockdown 3.0: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad administration on Tuesday extended Section 144 coupled with restrictions similar to lockdown prohibitions, in the city till May 31.

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The extension has been ordered in wake of rising Covid-19 cases and upcoming Eid festival, an order by Ghaziabad DM said. With the order, all public events like cultural, religious, political, sports programmes and rallies will remain prohibited till May 31.