Lockdown 3.0: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31

With increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad administration on Tuesday extended Section 144 coupled with restrictions similar to lockdown prohibitions, in the city till May 31.
According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
The extension has been ordered in wake of rising Covid-19 cases and upcoming Eid festival, an order by Ghaziabad DM said. With the order, all public events like cultural, religious, political, sports programmes and rallies will remain prohibited till May 31.
"For any marriage ceremony or funeral procession, prior permission will be required," the order said. The order repeated the guideline that suggested people aged above 65 and below 10, pregnant women, as well as people with high-risk individuals, to stay at home until and leave residence only in emergency situations.
"For permitted activities, people can move around between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," it said. It also added that salons, spas, malls, movie theatres, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, etc will remain closed, while no one is allowed to stand on streets and lanes in groups. The Ghaziabad administration also said that spitting in public places will be punishable by fine, going out without a face cover will also be a punishable offence.