Coronavirus in India: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

As India combats the novel coronavirus outbreak, the pan-India lockdown that went into effect at the end of March has now been extended for the third time, this time with many relaxations. This latest extension is for two weeks and thus, is slated to end on May 17.

The country, as per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening, has recorded over 46700 cases, and the death toll has climbed to 1583.