Coronavirus in India: Telangana extends lockdown till May 29

As India combats the novel coronavirus outbreak, the pan-India lockdown that went into effect at the end of March has now been extended for the third time, this time with many relaxations. This latest extension is for two weeks and thus, is slated to end on May 17.
The country, as per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening, has recorded over 46700 cases, and the death toll has climbed to 1583.
Earlier, on April 19, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had preempted the government, announcing that the lockdown would be in effect till May 7.
Now, with that date nearing, on Tuesday evening, Rao announced that the lockdown in Telangana was being extended further. The lockdown has now been extended till the end of May, that is, till May 29.
"Public should complete the purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be a curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," Rao said on Tuesday while addressing the media.
He reassured that the state was "fully equipped with medical equipment" and was ready to face down every eventuality.
Urging people to cooperate with the government, he said that unless there was a medical emergency, those aboove the age of 65 should not venture out. "Children should also not allowed outside," he added.
Prior to the second phase of lockdown being announced by Prime Minister Modi, Rao had suggested that it be extended for two more weeks. According to reports, he had also taken a reference from a BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3.
(With inputs from agencies)
