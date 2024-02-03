LK Advani To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna: PM Modi |

In a breakthrough announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning announced that BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. PM Modi made the official announcement for this on his social media account while describing Advani's contribution to the development of India.

Taking to his official account on X, PM Modi posted, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

About The BJP Veteran

Born in Karachi on November 8, 1927, in what is now Pakistan, LK Advani has left an indelible mark on Indian politics. Serving as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for an extended period since its establishment in 1980, Advani's parliamentary career spanned nearly three decades. His significant roles included being the Home Minister and later, the Deputy Prime Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 1999 to 2004.

Advani is esteemed for his intellectual prowess, unwavering principles, and staunch support for a robust and prosperous India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee acknowledged that Advani never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, yet demonstrated flexibility in political responses when the situation demanded.

His celebration of India's independence in 1947 was short-lived, marred by the tragedy of partition, which displaced millions. Despite the upheaval, Advani's spirit remained unbroken, and instead of succumbing to bitterness, he was inspired to contribute towards a more secular India. His journey led him to Rajasthan, where he continued his work as an RSS Pracharak.

In the latter half of the 1980s and throughout the 1990s, LK Advani directed his efforts towards transforming the BJP into a national political force. The culmination of his endeavours was evident in the 1989 General Election, where the party rebounded from its 1984 performance of 2 seats to an impressive 86 seats. The BJP's standing further improved to 121 seats in 1992 and 161 in 1996, marking a watershed moment in Indian democracy. The 1996 elections witnessed the Congress being dethroned from its long-standing position, with the BJP becoming the single largest party in the Lok Sabha – a historic shift since India's independence.

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in the country. It has been granted to 49 individuals so far, with 17 posthumously. Instituted in 1954, this award is open to anyone, regardless of race, occupation, position or gender.