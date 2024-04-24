Live Breaking News Updates: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Thane, Raigad & Mumbai Areas

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Thane, Raigad & Mumbai
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.
IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature. The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.
'Proof Of Russian Style Of Democracy In India': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On BJP's Unopposed Win In Surat
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP after it won its first seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unopposed from Surat. She alleged that the BJP is working to finish off democracy and compared it with the "Russian style of democracy."
"One thing we have been saying repeatedly this is the work to finish off democracy; it is called Russian style of democracy," said Chaturvedi.
50-Year-Old Man Brutally Killed With Axe By Nephews In Lucknow Over Suspicion Of Black Magic
A 50-year-old man was axed to death by his nephews and their associates in the Nagaram police station area of Lucknow on Tuesday evening, the police said.
The victim, Sohanlal of Pal Khera, was plucking vegetables from the field when he was attacked by his nephews Mani Ram, Dhani Ram, and Hari Ram, along with their aides.
Sanjay Raut Accuses Devendra Fadnavis Of Orchestrating Party Split Amid Allegations Of Pending Arrests
The political war of words between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) peaked on Tuesday with Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) claiming that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis split the original Shiv Sena and pulled down the Uddhav Thackeray government since he feared his arrest.
Raut, who is the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was responding to a claim made by chief minister Eknath Shinde that the Thackeray government had ordered a probe against several BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, Girish Mahajan, Prasad Lad, Ashish Shelar and Pravin Darekar and was preparing to arrest them. Shinde told a section of the media recently that Thackeray wanted to arrest Fadnavis in the phone-tapping case.
Bombay HC Quashes FIR Against Owners Of Luxury & Sports Cars In Jan 26 BKC Rally Case
The Bombay High Court recently quashed an FIR registered by Mumbai Police in January against owners of 41 high-end and sports cars for violating prohibitory orders that restricted gathering or unlawful assembly of five or more persons on January 26.
While quashing the FIR, the high court observed that the car-owners did not indulge in an act of obstructing a public official or risking human life and the action against them was “abuse of process of law”.