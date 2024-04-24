Live Breaking News Updates: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Thane, Raigad & Mumbai Areas

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Thane, Raigad & Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Raigad districts and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair on Wednesday said there is an anti-cyclonic circulation over Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai which will lead to a rise in temperature. The temperatures are likely to peak on April 27 and 28.