'BJP's Unopposed Win In Surat Is A Proof Of Russian Style Of Democracy In India,' Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP after it won its first seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unopposed from Surat. She alleged that the BJP is working to finish off democracy and compared it with the "Russian style of democracy."

"One thing we have been saying repeatedly this is the work to finish off democracy; it is called Russian style of democracy," said Chaturvedi.

देश में पुतिन स्टाइल ऑफ डेमोक्रेसी का मॉडल लाने का काम हो रहा है:

- एजेंसियों का दुरुपयोग करके विपक्ष को जेल में भेजो या अपने तरफ़ कर लो

- विपक्ष के प्रत्याशियों को कोई कारण देकर रिजेक्ट कर दो

पहले चंडीगढ़, फिर रामटेक, फिर खजुराहो और अब सूरत जहां बिना विरोध और बग़ैर चुनाव के… pic.twitter.com/hqYNYEKpR9 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 23, 2024

Drawing parallels with recent elections in Russia where opposition voices have been stifled, she pointed out the absence of any significant challengers to President Vladimir Putin, alleging that dissenters face imprisonment or worse.

"This is Putin's style of democracy where the opposition is vanished completely. A few days ago there were elections in Russia, and there was no one standing against him because whoever opposes him, lands up in jail, gets the punishment of 'Kaala Pani' and dies and he becomes President after receiving 85 percent votes. PM Modi is trying to adopt the same model," she added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Arguments

Chaturvedi pointed out the rejection of the main Congress candidate and the subsequent withdrawal of all independent candidates in the Surat Lok Sabha constituency. She argued that such actions undermine the fundamental principles of democracy.

"In Surat, the main candidate of the Congress party was rejected, then the substitute candidate was also rejected and all independent candidates withdrew the forms...This will be their democracy, without casting votes, BJP people get elected and PM Modi will keep the government," she said.

The election officer, on Sunday, cancelled the nomination papers of the Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency over alleged "fake signatures of people who signed as witnesses."

While cancelling the nomination, the Collector wrote in the order that the signatures of the people who have signed as witnesses in the nomination form of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani and his dummy candidate Suresh Padshala are fake. Following this, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected 'unopposed' from the Surat Lok Sabha constituency after all other candidates in the fray including independents and candidates from smaller parties also withdrew their nomination papers on the last day.

The party now remains with no opposition candidate in the battle for the Lok Sabha seat. All 26 seats of Gujarat will go to the polls in a single phase on May 7.