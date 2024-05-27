 Live Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLive Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
27 May 2024 08:22 AM IST

Congress Pays Tribute To Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru On His 60th Death Anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi

27 May 2024 08:19 AM IST

Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Gradually Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm Today

After making landfall over coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, severe Cyclonic storm 'Remal' would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The cyclone moved northwards and crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla, said IMD.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla near Latitude 21.75degN and Longitude 89.2degE between 22:30 hrs IST of 26th May to 00:30 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph," said IMD in a post on X.

Read Also
Cyclone 'Remal' Continues To Move 'Northward', To Gradually Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm Today;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies With Light Rainfall

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies With Light Rainfall

'We Don't Need Abusive, Divisive, Manipulative, Narcissistic PM': Kapil Sibal

'We Don't Need Abusive, Divisive, Manipulative, Narcissistic PM': Kapil Sibal

Live Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today

Live Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today

Cyclone 'Remal' Continues To Move 'Northward', To Gradually Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm Today;...

Cyclone 'Remal' Continues To Move 'Northward', To Gradually Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm Today;...

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Witnesses Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds As Effect Of Cyclonic Storm; Visuals...

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Witnesses Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds As Effect Of Cyclonic Storm; Visuals...