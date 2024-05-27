Live Breaking News Updates: Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Weaken Today

Cyclone Remal Continues To Move Northward, To Gradually Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm Today

After making landfall over coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh, severe Cyclonic storm 'Remal' would continue to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

The cyclone moved northwards and crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla, said IMD.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over the North Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla near Latitude 21.75degN and Longitude 89.2degE between 22:30 hrs IST of 26th May to 00:30 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph," said IMD in a post on X.