Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in Northern Command of Army

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed the post upon superannuation of Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, a Kargil war hero who hanged his boosts on Monday after serving at various strategic postings in the Indian army during his distinguished career spanning 40 years.

"Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the command of #NorthernCommand today (Tuesday). In a solemn ceremony, #ArmyCommander paid tribute to #bravehearts at #DhruvaWarMemorial #Udhampur," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He has held many important positions in his career of more than 35 years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 04:39 PM IST