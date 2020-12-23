License for providing DTH services to be issued for 20 years: Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet on Wednesday decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH license is to be issued for 20 years and the license fee will be collected quarterly, informed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Javadekar also said that the Union Cabinet has approved the merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation.

He said the change in guidelines would also allow 100 per cent FDI in the DTH sector.

While the Commerce Ministry had spoken of 100 per cent FDI in the DTH sector, the guidelines of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry needed to be changed.

Changes have been approved for 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector. Till now, the FDI was limited to 49 per cent, Javadekar told a media briefing.

The TRAI was consulted in this regard, he added.