'We condemn this attitude': Prakash Javadekar after Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary defence panel meeting

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he along with his party MPs walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence.
While talking to news agency ANI, Prakash Javadekar said that Rahul Gandhi has only attended two meetings out of the 14 meetings in the past one-and-a-half years and then he complains why the important issues not discussed in the meeting.
"Rahul Gandhi attended 2 of 14 meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence in the last year and a half. He's himself absent and then blames the government and all procedure and walks out of meeting in protest. Standing Committee isn't a protest site," Javadekar said.
The Union Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi insulted defence panel with the walkout. "Being absent, not disclosing their desired agenda of discussion, and then making insinuations of non-discussion of 'important issues' is an insult to all parliamentary procedures and constitutional institutions. We condemn this attitude," Javadekar said.
Prakash Javadekar's statement comes a day after, Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee on defence alleging that the parliament panel's time was being wasted in discussing uniform of armed forces instead of how to better equip them.
The agenda of the meeting was a briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'An introduction to the rank structure of the defence forces including their uniforms, stars and badges' and 'Review of working of cantonment boards'.
