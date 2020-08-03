'Let us reiterate our commitment to secure honour, dignity of women': Prez Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is one of the two festivals in India dedicated to the special bond between brothers and sisters. The day is marked by get-togethers, tying of the sacred thread and gorging on delicious food preparations.

On this auspicious day, sisters tie a talisman or amulet called the rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers and the sisters receive a gift in return. It symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters.

The President in his message said, "Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women."