LeT proxy The Resistence Front comes out with fresh 'Hit List' after Indian govt bans 'terrorist organisation'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Numbers swell at POK with Lashkar, Jaish camps; major infiltration likely | Representative pic
The Resistance Front (TRF) on Saturday issued a new "hit list" a day after it was banned the Indian government on Thursday. TRF, which is a proxy or offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been declared as a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reacting to the ban, TRF has come out with a new list and issued a statement regarding it.

"We don't have personal animosity with anybody irrespective of their religion or culture but once he or she tries to become a pawn of this Fascist regime is automatically a target of our bullets," the TRF warned.

"I assure you all that coming days are going to be hell for the collaborators, stooges and all those traitors whosoever advocates illegal occupation of Fascist Indian regime as legitimate," TRF's Ahmad Khalid said in the statement.

What is TRF?

The TRF recruits people online for its terrorist activities and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.

The group was formed in 2019 and is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting the people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against the Indian government.

