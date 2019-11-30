Let me focus on work: BHU Sanskrit prof Firoz Khan

Lucknow: Dr Firoz Khan, who is facing protests over his appointment as an assistant professor in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on Friday said that more than the controversy he was hurt by the speculative news about him in the media. “Baseless stories on where I am living, with whom I am meeting, I have gone under­ground, I am missing or 'vanished' have appeared in local, national and international media. I am deeply pained by such words. They are far from the truth,” Khan said. “I want to make it clear that I have no reason to leave the city (Varanasi),” he said while insisting that stories on him applying to various other departments were also baseless. -Our Correspondent

“I am a responsible teacher of a prestigious university like Banaras Hindu University. I want to study and I want to teach,” he said while making an appeal to all to let him live in peace and focus on work.

“I am fortunate to have been appointed at BHU. It is a lifetime opportunity to teach at Mahamana Ki Bagia (BHU). I firmly believe that with my hard work, I will fulfil the expectations of teachers, seniors, students and my colleagues at this great university,” he said.

Meanwhile, BHU sources said he appeared in the interview for the post of assistant professor at the department of Samhita and Sanskrit of faculty of Ayurveda, BHU on Friday.