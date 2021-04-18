'Less than 100 ICU beds left, we're in dire need': Arvind Kejriwal requests Centre for more beds as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

In the wake of the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday requested the Centre to provide more beds in Delhi.

"Around 25,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours. There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, including that of the central government of which, 1,800 beds currently reserved for COVID-19. I request Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID-19 cases," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also added that the positivity rate has increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours and less than 100 ICU beds are left. He also informed that there's an oxygen shortage in Delhi.

"Spoke to Dr Harsh Vardhan yesterday and Amit Shah ji this morning regarding lack of beds & informed them that we're in dire need", he added.

Meanwhile, India appears to be setting a new record every day when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last four days, the single day case tally has reached dizzying heights, repeatedly breaching the two lakh mark. Data from the Health Ministry on Sunday morning indicated that in the last 24 hours, a whopping 2,61,500 new cases had been reported. At the same time, there were 1,38,423 discharges and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours.