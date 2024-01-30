 Leopard Takes A Stroll At Ghorakhal Temple Premises In Uttarakhand's Nainital, Video Surfaces
The leopard entered the premises of famous Ghorakhal temple in Nainital around 3:45 AM. A video of the big cat wandering inside the temple premises is going viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Leopard spotted at Ghorakhal temple | X

Nainital, January 30: A leopard was spotted taking a stroll inside a temple in Nainital of Uttarakhand. The incident took place on Monday, January 29. The leopard entered the premises of famous Ghorakhal temple in Nainital around 3:45 AM. A video of the big cat wandering inside the temple premises is going viral on social media.

One of the CCTV cameras captured a leopard entering the premises of Ghorakhal temple in Nainital. Footage from another CCTV camera showed the animal crossing an open area at the Golu deity's temple. The big cat remained inside the temple premises for a while before leaving.

Leopard Spotted In Uttarakhand Temple:

article-image

Leopard In Uttarakhand

The sighting of leopard in Uttarakhand is not rare. Uttarakhand boasts a significant leopard population, estimated at around 2,335 individuals with 593 residing in protected areas and 1,742 outside. The state also has the rare presence of snow leopards in its high Himalayas. Sightings of these elusive creatures are infrequent but celebrated.

article-image

Sometimes, leopards enter residential areas in search of food or water. Encounters between humans and leopards sometimes lead to conflict. Attacks on humans, particularly in villages bordering forests, are not frequent but do take place.

